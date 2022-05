Dearest Readers, get ready to lace up your corsets and don your finest clothing for you are cordially invited to afternoon tea. There’s an elegant Bridgerton Afternoon Tea coming to the charming Millennium Biltmore Hotel. Indulge in some divine treats and experience the splendor of high society by sipping on the finest teas. Dukes and Debutants are welcome to choose delectable items from the menu full of offerings that pay homage to beloved Bridgerton characters.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO