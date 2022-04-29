ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Stop Oil protests: Four charged over M25 services damage

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people have been charged following climate protests at two motorway service stations on the M25 in Surrey. On Thursday Just Stop Oil said 35 of its supporters blocked petrol stations at Cobham...

BBC

Wigan murder probe: Eighth man charged over death

An eighth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found near White Moss Road South, Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police said. Martin Smith, 33, of Laithwaite Road,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tunnel found at Kingsbury oil depot during protests

A tunnel has been found by police near an oil depot which has been at the centre of weeks of protests. The underground structure was discovered on Friday in the Trinity Road area, next to the Kingsbury depot, Warwickshire Police said. Five people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal...
PROTESTS
BBC

Demonstrators attempt P&O Cairnryan port blockade

Demonstrators have attempted to blockade the main entrance to P&O Ferries' Cairnryan terminal. The protest - organised by the RMT union - is over the company's sacking of 800 workers across the UK in March. Two bus loads of protesters arrived from Glasgow to join a small group that had...
PROTESTS
BBC

Man charged with road offences after P&O Cairnryan protest

A man has been charged with road traffic offences after a protest at P&O's ferry terminal at Cairnryan. Unions attempted to blockade the terminal on Friday as part of their campaign against the company, following the sacking of 800 workers in March. A lorry cab that tried to gain entry...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ex-EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis shouted 'black lives don't matter'

A former EastEnders actress who shouted "black lives don't matter" outside a fish and chip restaurant has been sentenced to a community order. Katie Jarvis, who played Hayley Slater from 2018 to 2019, was arrested in Southend-on-Sea, Essex in July 2020. Basildon Crown Court heard the 30-year-old got into a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 50, charged with murder of missing Lancashire mother

A man has been charged with the murder of a missing mother-of-two who was last seen almost a week ago.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen since Friday morning when Lancashire Police believe she travelled in a van from Burnley.Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road in Burnley, was charged on Wednesday with her murder.A man has this evening been charged by detectives with the murder of missing mum of two Katie Kenyon https://t.co/e1IlyOljTF pic.twitter.com/70mxx2Tqkj— Lancashire Police (@LancsPolice) April 27, 2022He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Thursday.Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, was last seen at around 9.30am on Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.Police said her family have thanked well wishers for their support, but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time. Read More Calls for Tory MP probed over Commons porn claim to be sacked – live
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police treat theft of new plaque for black man hounded by officers as hate crime

Police say the theft of a blue plaque commemorating a black man who drowned after being hounded by officers is a hate crime.The memorial to David Oluwale was taken from Leeds Bridge hours after it was unveiled in the city centre, close to the spot where he died in the River Aire in 1969.The plaque read: “A British citizen, he came to Leeds from Nigeria in 1949 in search of a better life.“Hounded to his death near Leeds Bridge, two policemen were imprisoned for their crimes.”It’s appalling, but it demonstrates their weakness. Racist graffiti, theft, & criminal damage are the...
BBC

Leicester parents take legal action after unborn baby dies

A couple are taking legal action against a hospital trust following the death of their unborn son. Ellie Harrington, 23, claimed staff at Leicester Royal Infirmary failed to respond correctly to her symptoms of pre-eclampsia. She wants the hospital to listen more carefully to women when they have concerns about...
HEALTH

