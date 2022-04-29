Summer programs at Arizona Museum of Natural History

Registration is open for two fun-filled educational summer programs in June and July at Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa.

They are:

The Prehistoric Preschool program for children 4 to 5 years old. This dinosaur morning program runs for four days over a two-week period. It includes creative movement, crafts and special interactive gallery activities. The fee for the four-day series (June 13, 15, 20, 22) is $100 or $80 for members.

Dino Discovery for children 6 to 10 years old. This program is designed for children to explore the science of paleontology, the history of the earth, dinosaurs and other remarkable creatures who lived here then too! Each day includes specialty tours, experiments, fossils, games, crafts and snacks. The fee for the five-day session (July 11-15) is $140 or $115 for members.

Preregistration is required and refunds cannot be issued. To register, go to azmnh.org For questions, email azmnhprograms@mesaaz.gov.