ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Summer programs at Arizona Museum of Natural History

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAjdC_0fObiBAc00

Registration is open for two fun-filled educational summer programs in June and July at Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa.

They are:

  • The Prehistoric Preschool program for children 4 to 5 years old. This dinosaur morning program runs for four days over a two-week period. It includes creative movement, crafts and special interactive gallery activities. The fee for the four-day series (June 13, 15, 20, 22) is $100 or $80 for members.
  • Dino Discovery for children 6 to 10 years old. This program is designed for children to explore the science of paleontology, the history of the earth, dinosaurs and other remarkable creatures who lived here then too! Each day includes specialty tours, experiments, fossils, games, crafts and snacks. The fee for the five-day session (July 11-15) is $140 or $115 for members.

Preregistration is required and refunds cannot be issued. To register, go to azmnh.org For questions, email azmnhprograms@mesaaz.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Mesa Independent

Mesa celebrates Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, the city of Mesa's household hazardous materials facility is offering a special promotion April 22-23 for those who are dropping off accepted hazardous items at the ...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Mesa, AZ
Entertainment
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural History Museum#Paleontology#Prehistoric Preschool
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
592
Followers
795
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy