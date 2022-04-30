Rosinetta Mackall, Ronald Matthews In Custody After 6-Year-Old Accidentally Shot, Killed Himself

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The mother and her husband wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Fort Collins were placed into custody on Friday. Rosinetta Mackall, the mother of Roy Summers, and her husband, Ronald Matthews, turned themselves in to authorities.

The two remain in custody at the Larimer County Jail. Police have charged Mackall with felony child abuse resulting in death as well as unlawful storage of a firearm.

Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda said this was Fort Collins’s first unlawful storage charge since the law was enacted in 2021. The law now requires gun owners to lock or safely store their firearms to further prevent those who do not own the guns from accessing and discharging them.

On April 10 FCPS officers responded to a report of an accidental gunshot wound in the northern part of the city. When they arrived they found Roy Summers injured. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

After an investigation, police ruled that Mackall had knowingly placed a loaded firearm in an accessible location to a child. The gun was not locked.

Mackall’s husband, Ron Matthews, was also charged with attempting to influence an officer and tampering with physical evidence related to the case.