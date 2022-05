Carnival Cruise Line revealed details on a new cruise ship that will debut later this year and unique features that celebrate the cruise line’s 50 years of offering cruises. The Golden Jubilee will be a new bar and lounge on Carnival Celebration’s final, to-be-announced zone. It will highlight Carnival Cruise Line’s evolution of ships over the last 50 years and weave its past with its present and looking to the future of Carnival cruise ships.

