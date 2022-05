A popular resort in Colorado is about to start working on a gondola-based link-up between the ski slopes and downtown streets of the local mountain town. Alterra-owned Winter Park Resort has announced their 10 to 15 year master plan for the development of the area, which includes a three-gondola connection from downtown to the ski village. The plan also includes adding 358 acres of new terrain to the resort and improving the lift infrastructure to allow for 22,375 skiers daily, up from a current comfortable carrying capacity of about 15,000.

