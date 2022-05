Euless-Grapevine Road will be expanding from two to four lanes between the intersections with Hughes Road and southbound SH 360, according to Grapevine city documents. In addition to the extra lanes, the project includes an “extension of the sidewalk under State Highway 360 ... to connect existing walk, traffic signal design, and on-street and off-street bicycle and pedestrian facilities,” according to the city.

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO