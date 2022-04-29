ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Molecular basis of deep sleep pinpointed, suggests avenues for novel treatments

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Scientists pinpoint the molecular epicenter of deep-sleep regulation. The findings, based on research in mice, identify a gene that makes a protein that regulates delta waves -- electrical signals between neurons that occur during the deepest phases of relaxation and are a hallmark of restorative sleep. FULL STORY. Healthy...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Breakthrough in treatment for Dupuytren's disease

Researchers at the Kennedy Institute, University of Oxford, led by Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal have demonstrated the efficacy of the anti-TNF drug adalimumab for patients with early stage Dupuytren's disease. "This phase 2b trial represents the clinical translation of our laboratory findings, where we identified TNF as a potential therapeutic target...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

New brain learning mechanism calls for revision of long-held neuroscience hypothesis

Just one single neuron can realize deep learning algorithms, which previously required an artificial complex network consisting of thousands of connected neurons. This discovery is expected to have important implications on future AI hardware. FULL STORY. The brain is a complex network containing billions of neurons. Each of these neurons...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New insights on the importance of skull channels for brain health

Researchers who previously discovered channels in the skull have found that cerebrospinal fluid can exit the brain through these channels to reach the skull's bone marrow, which can detect and respond to infection or injury. Tapping into this process may help investigators study and treat inflammation-related brain conditions. FULL STORY.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Deep Sleep#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Problems#Drugs#Harvard Medical School#Nature Communications
Science Daily

Nanotechnology enables visualization of RNA structures at near-atomic resolution

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. We live in a world made and run by RNA, the equally important sibling of the genetic molecule DNA. In fact, evolutionary biologists hypothesize that RNA existed and self-replicated even before the appearance of DNA and the proteins encoded by it. Fast forward to modern day humans: science has revealed that less than 3% of the human genome is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that in turn are translated into proteins. In contrast, 82% of it is transcribed into RNA molecules with other functions many of which still remain enigmatic.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Science
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Cilia-free stem cells offer new path to study rare diseases

Source: University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine. A group of rare diseases called ciliopathies -- polycystic kidney disease notable among them -- emerge from defects in cilia. These are the tiny hairlike structures on the surface of almost every cell type. Scientists experimentally 'knocked out,' or genetically deleted, the cilia in a population of otherwise normal human pluripotent stem cells. Subsequently, human tissues and mini-organ structures (organoids) derived from these cilia-free stem cells manifested ciliopathy-like symptoms, such those seen in polycystic kidney disease or in certain problems in brain development.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Lighting the tunnel of plant evolution: Scientists explore importance of two-pore channels in plants

Two-pore ion channels are present in many eukaryotes -- both animals and plants. While the possible involvement of these channels in environmental stress responses have been discussed in higher plants, their localizations and functional significance remain largely unknown. Now, researchers have found the missing pieces of evolutionary history of two-pore channels in a species of liverwort.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Self-eliminating genes tested on mosquitoes

Scientists have tested a technology to make temporary genetic modifications in mosquitoes. The modifications self-delete over time. Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists have tested a technology to make temporary genetic modifications in mosquitoes. The modifications self-delete over time. Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists published an article detailing a mechanism to...
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

New research could help identify babies at risk of brain bleeds

Researchers have uncovered a new way to help identify babies and fetuses at high-risk of developing brain bleeds, paving the way for better early intervention. Researchers from WEHI (the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute) have uncovered a new way to help identify babies and foetuses at high-risk of developing brain bleeds, paving the way for better early intervention.
CANCER
Science Daily

AI-enabled ECGs may identify patients at greater risk of stroke, cognitive decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because many patients are asymptomatic. FULL STORY. Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic...
HEALTH
Science Daily

Reforming coral reefs using 3D printing

The world's coral reefs are becoming extinct due to many factors such as global warming and accelerated urbanization in coastal areas, which places tremendous stress on marine life. "The rapid decline of coral reefs has increased the need for exploring interdisciplinary methods for reef restoration," explains Natalie Levy, a Ph.D. student at Bar-Ilan University in Israel. "Examining how to conserve the biodiversity of coral reefs is a key issue, but there is also an urgent need to invest in technology that can improve the coral ecosystem and our understanding of the reef environment."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Geophysics: Better insights into Earth's interior

LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a method that allows us to investigate the composition of the Earth with better results. Knowledge about the structure and composition of the Earth's crust is important for understanding the dynamics of the Earth. For example, the presence or absence of melt or fluids plays a major role in plate tectonic processes. Most our knowledge in this area comes from geophysical surveys. However, the relationship between measurable geophysical parameters and the actual conditions in the Earth's interior is often ambiguous. To improve this state of affairs, LMU geophysicist Max Moorkamp has developed a new method, whereby data on the distribution of electrical conductivity and density in the Earth's crust is combined and processed using a method derived from medical imaging. "The advantage is that the relationships between the two parameters are part of the analysis," says Moorkamp. "For geophysical applications, this is completely new."
SCIENCE
Science Daily

A new strategy for active metasurface design provides a full 360° phase tunable metasurface

Source: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) An international team of researchers has demonstrated a widely applicable methodology enabling a full 360° active phase modulation for metasurfaces while maintaining significant levels of uniform light amplitude. This strategy can be fundamentally applied to any spectral region with any structures and resonances that fit the bill.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy