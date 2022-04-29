Governor Hochul Announces Opening of Albany Skyway Connecting Downtown Albany to the Hudson River Waterfront
New Elevated Park Boosts Recreational Opportunities for Capital Region Residents and Visitors. Transformative Project Supports Governor Hochul's Goals to Reconnect Neighborhoods and Improve Quality of Life; Furthers Tourism and Economic Development and Directly Connects Downtown Albany to the Empire State Trail. Public Process for Livingston Avenue Bridge Replacement Project...www.governor.ny.gov
