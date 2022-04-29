ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

MoDOT Scheduled Closure for Interstate 635

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTE COUNTY , Mo – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the ramp from Interstate 635 to...

www.kmzu.com

KX News

Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged dozens of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday. Officials said the twister moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said […]
ENVIRONMENT
KMZU

Several injured in semi accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – Residents of Johnson County who were occupants of a semi, are injured following a crash Saturday night. State troopers indicate the truck, driven by Mitchel Chrisenberry, 66, of Leeton, crossed the center of westbound Route 2, near 351 Road, and off the left side, into an embankment and fence. The truck traversed a creek before coming to a stop.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Traffic
KMZU

Clinton County accident is fatal for Higginsville man, injures two others

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. –Three people were injured, one fatally, in a Clinton County three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Forest Younce, 56, of Higginsville, was driving a GMC Acadia was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 169 at 3:11 p.m. Saturday, April 30. His vehicle struck the rear of Dodge Ram, driven by Rosalyn L Jones, 50, of Plattsburg. Younce’s vehicle continued and hit the front, left side of a Jeep Gladiator that was being driven by Molly M. Ray, 39, of Kearney. Ray was minorly injured. Jones was transported by Life Net to KU Medical Center in serious condition. Younce was pronounced deceased and transported by First Call to Forensics Medical in Kansas City, Kansas.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO

