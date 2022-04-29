ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Softball Tops Akron in Series Opener, 7-3

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio – The Miami softball team topped Akron, 7-3, Friday afternoon in the opening game of a three-game series. The bulk of the RedHawks' offensive attack came early in the contest as they scored five of their seven runs in the top of the second inning. After Miami's early flurry...

