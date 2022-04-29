Softball Tops Akron in Series Opener, 7-3

Recap: Mitchell Tolman hit a one-out, two-strike home run to left field and the Clippers walked-off with an 8-7 victory over Louisville, Sunday at Huntington Park. Tolman finished with three hits, three runs and two RBIs. He scored a runs in the sixth and seventh innings to help the Clippers take a 7-4 lead. But the Bats rallied with a run in each of the final three innings. Cleveland Guardian's top prospect Tyler Freeman picked up his first AAA RBI with a ground out in the third inning and Gavin Collins had three hits with two RBIs. Guardian's reliever Anthony Castro, on a rehab assignment, allowed a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning and also picked up the win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO