Softball Tops Akron in Series Opener, 7-3

AKRON, Ohio – The Miami softball team topped Akron, 7-3, Friday afternoon in the opening game of a three-game series. The bulk of the RedHawks' offensive attack came early in the contest as they scored five of their seven runs in the top of the second inning. After Miami's early flurry...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vonn Read, who served as the acting head coach of the Syracuse women’s basketball team this season, has joined the University of Houston’s women’s basketball program as an assistant coach. Houston coach Ronald Hughley announced the addition of Read on Friday in a...
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21, 5-16 SEC) was unable to overcome an eight-run third inning by the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (32-17, 11-9 SEC), dropping the series finale, 11-6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday. For the 22nd-straight game, Morgan Smith made her way on...
Recap: Mitchell Tolman hit a one-out, two-strike home run to left field and the Clippers walked-off with an 8-7 victory over Louisville, Sunday at Huntington Park. Tolman finished with three hits, three runs and two RBIs. He scored a runs in the sixth and seventh innings to help the Clippers take a 7-4 lead. But the Bats rallied with a run in each of the final three innings. Cleveland Guardian's top prospect Tyler Freeman picked up his first AAA RBI with a ground out in the third inning and Gavin Collins had three hits with two RBIs. Guardian's reliever Anthony Castro, on a rehab assignment, allowed a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning and also picked up the win.
The Cleveland Browns added nine rookies to the roster in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing all three phases of the game. Still, more additions are to come with the Browns switching gears to focus on the undrafted free agent market.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some Northeast Ohioans’ pockets just got deeper after playing scratch-off games. The Ohio Lottery posted information about several winners from our area and the games they played, in case you would like to give it a chance too. $100,000 winners: A man from Seville tested his luck with the April 25 Powerball drawing […]
The Cleveland Browns drafted David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver and selected Purdue wideout David Bell with the 99th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in a move that will make a lot of people baffled and befuddled. The night started off with the Browns at No. 44, and they traded out of that pick in the second round with the Houston Texans and got another third-rounder (pick 68) and two fourth-rounders (picks 108 and 124) in return.
The Cleveland Browns have taken DE Alex Wright with their second third-round pick. The Cleveland Browns are focusing on defense and may have closed the door on Jadeveon Clowney coming back to the team, by drafting defensive end Alex Wright from UAB with their 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
All eyes had been on Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon, who is in the NCAA transfer portal, but Michigan basketball had eyes on another. Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn was an All-Ivy first-team player who averaged 15.7 points per game in his junior season before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He visited Ann Arbor over the past few days and was set to decide soon after departing.
The Cleveland Browns first action in the 2022 NFL draft came in the second round with the 44th overall pick. After a few surprise picks and all but one quarterback still on the board, the team made another trade with the Houston Texans. The two teams came together on the...
Canfield standout and Ohio State baseball commit Landon Beidelschies didn't allow a single base runner in an incredible performance, a perfect game, on Friday. The Cardinals defeated the Struthers Wildcats 13-0 in five innings. Beidelschies didn't allow a walk or a hit and recorded 13 of the 15 total outs via strikeout.
The Cleveland Browns have finished the NFL Draft and now pivot to recruiting free agents that went undrafted. The past two years, the Browns have spent what amounts an extra draft pick in terms of money on one player. In 2020, that player was corner A.J. Green out of Oklahoma State. He's still on the Browns. Last year, that player was Marvin Wilson, a defensive tackle out of Florida State. Wilson was released and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence doesn’t appear to have a true No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. Maybe it’s Christian Kirk. Maybe it’s Marvin Jones. More likely it’s someone still in college. The Jaguars ended up doing little, if anything, to upgrade Lawrence’s receiving corps in...
