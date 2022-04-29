ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What’s New In Town in May 2022: Mill Valley’s Bootjack Wood Fired Welcomes Waldscraft Bakery; the Luxurious Stanley Hotel Opens in Napa and More

By Christina Mueller
marinmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus, new restaurants from brandname chefs arrive in San Francisco and Oakland. Native East Coaster Stacey Waldspurger has been looking forward to introducing a bialy to her robust menu of naturally leavened breads, such as olive oil and rosemary, and her popular Wünderbread, a seed- and nut-packed, wheat-free bread. After a...

marinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mill Valley, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
Mill Valley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Larkspur, CA
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
City
San Anselmo, CA
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
Napa, CA
Restaurants
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
San José Spotlight

Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors

Behind the colorful booths, lively music and tantalizing smells of local Mexican foods at the San Jose Flea Market are tears and heartache. Vendors greet patrons with a smile, but mask a world of pain and anxiety many are feeling regarding future development. A 2021 San Jose City Council vote allowed flea market operators to... The post Strict rules at San Jose Flea Market drive out vendors appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#California Wine#Volunteers#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Bootjack Wood Fired#Shoreline Coffee Shop#Small Shed#Instagram
SFGate

Bay Area tech giant reportedly closing San Francisco office

One of the Bay Area's tech giants is closing its San Francisco office, multiple media outlets reported this week. PayPal has a location at 425 Market St., between First and Fremont streets, and it will remain open for employees to use on a voluntary basis until early June. The San Francisco office houses staff who work for the company's Xoom service that allows customers to send money to family and friends around the world and pay international bills.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
yankodesign.com

This retro-inspired travel trailer with tastefully renovated interiors is embodiment of color and space utilization

Recognizing your strength and using it to help the like-minded is not an easy thing to pull off. However, this husband-wife duo of Ron and Shayna behind Darlin’ Trailers is doing it to perfection. Drawing from their own experience of living in an RV full time, the couple’s now helping new travel trailer adaptors renovate and rework their mobile home for ‘full-time living or vacation adventures.’ Hudson being a tasteful example!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy