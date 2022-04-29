Former Navy SEAL Damian Jackson enters the transfer portal; Chris Walker also moves on

Nebraska's Damian Jackson (38) carries the American flag onto the field before the Huskers' game against Buffalo last September at Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Damian Jackson is opting to continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

A senior outside linebacker on Nebraska's football team, Jackson has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed Friday.

The Las Vegas native served four years as a member of the Navy SEALs before walking on at Nebraska in 2018. Although he didn't play football in high school, he made his way onto the field for the Huskers as both a defensive lineman and outside linebacker.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Jackson -- a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree -- played in 11 games in 2021, totaling four tackles. He finished with one solo tackle in the opener at Illinois and one assisted tackle against Fordham. He tied his career high with two tackles against Northwestern and had the first quarterback hurry of his career. He added another hurry late in the season at Wisconsin.

Jackson was awarded the 2021 Armed Forces Merit Award, presented annually to an individual and/or a group with a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost elected to place Jackson on scholarship for the 2020 season. After making a position switch from the defensive line to outside linebacker, he was a contributor on defense and special teams, playing in each of the final six games. He finished the year with five tackles, including a half tackle for loss.

He appeared in two games as a sophomore and one as a redshirt freshman.