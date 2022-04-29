ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Democrat Jena Griswold raises $850K for reelection as secretary of state, smashing Colorado records

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XArfq_0fObE4my00
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a news conference about the the state's efforts to protect the process of casting a vote in the general election in downtown Denver. Her reelection campaign announced on Friday, April 29, 2022, that she raised more than $850,000 in the first period of 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold raised more than $850,000 for her reelection bid during the first fundraising period of 2022, the Democrat's campaign told Colorado Politics on Friday.

The sum dwarfs receipts reported in any previous quarter by down-ballot, statewide Colorado candidates, including candidates for attorney general, secretary of state or state treasurer.

Her campaign said Griswold has topped $2.475 million in receipts for the cycle and plans to report finishing the period with more than $300,000 on hand — highlighting intense interest in the once-sleepy office, which oversees state elections, amid an ongoing national battle over the conduct and legitimacy of elections.

Griswold received more than 10,000 individual contributions, her campaign said, more than three times the number of donations she received in the previous quarter, when she raised about $315,000.

A spokesman told Colorado Politics that Griswold's campaign has reserved $1.78 million for statewide TV commercials this fall, with plans to advertise for at least five weeks in every market in the state on cable, broadcast and streaming platforms.

State-level candidates face a May 2 deadline to file campaign fundraising reports covering the period from Jan. 1 to April 27. While they're on the same filing calendar for most of the cycle, federal candidates for U.S. House and U.S. Senate filed reports covering the year's first quarter — from Jan. 1 to March 31 — on April 15.

“It’s clear that Coloradans are concerned about the increasing threats to our democracy, and they trust Secretary Griswold to protect eligible Coloradans’ right to vote in secure and accessible elections,” campaign manager Kyla Sabado said in a statement.

A Griswold campaign aide told Colorado Politics that donations accelerated after Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a leading proponent of former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, declared her candidacy for the office in mid-February.

Last summer, Griswold ordered Mesa County to replace its election equipment after secure passwords and copies of its election management software appeared online. Months later, Griswold prevailed in a lawsuit to prevent Peters from administering last year's off-year election. A similar lawsuit to block Peters from running this year's election is pending.

A grand jury indicted Peters in March on charges linked to allegations she tampered with election equipment in an attempt to prove the county's election system is rigged. Peters denies she violated the law and has accused Democrats and some Republicans of conspiring to bring her down because she is Griswold's strongest potential opponent.

Peters is running in the June 28 primary against two other Republicans: former Jefferson County Clerk and director of the Colorado County Clerks Association Pam Anderson, who maintains that Colorado's election system is safe, and first-time candidate Mike O'Donnell, a business consultant. Griswold is unopposed for her party's nomination.

A spokeswoman for Anderson's campaign shrugged at Griswold's fundraising announcement.

"Jena’s highly partisan positions and ties to the national partisan infrastructure make her an elite politician," Anderson campaign aide Tiffany Coolidge told Colorado Politics in a text message. "With her strident political positions, she has out-raised every Colorado secretary of state over the past two decades ... combined. That serves her well for the U.S. Senate but turns off Coloradans who want a return to a nonpartisan election professional."

Said Griswold: “I am the only candidate with the proven experience of protecting every eligible Coloradan’s right to vote. I have overseen statewide elections with record turnout, and made voting more accessible for all voters — Republicans, Democrats, and unaffiliateds alike. With so much at stake, I am working hard to win this reelection in order to continue protecting every eligible Coloradans’ access to the ballot box and the integrity of our state’s election system."

The Republicans hoping to challenge Griswold in November have yet to release their fundraising totals for the period.

Comments / 25

B.G. Gossamer
2d ago

Seeing as how that piece of trash is largely responsible for rigging Colorado's elections for the left, the results of which cannot be audited solely due to her efforts, it seems reasonable to say at this point the Griswolds will be living 'high in the hog' on those contributions for quite some time. Your average car-jacker has more integrity than her.

Reply
11
Jimbo
2d ago

I'd be willing to bet, an awful lot of that $815k has George Soros name all over it!*!*!*!

Reply
25
L.O.
2d ago

I’ve always been an independent but I cannot justify voting for a democrat nowadays

Reply
22
Related
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white-hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Of Colorado#State Elections#Colorado Politics#U S House#U S Senate
Fox News

Maxine Waters pays daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash, adding to $1.2M in previous payments

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., paid her daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash during the most recent quarter, Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital show. Karen Waters, who has been organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election for nearly two decades, and her company, Progressive Connections, have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Week

Mitch lied. The impeachment died.

Following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made it clear he thought then-President Donald Trump was responsible for the violence. The Trump-loving rioters "did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he'd lost an election," he said in an instantly famous speech at the end of Trump's second impeachment trial.
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy