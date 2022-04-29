ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Garland Police increasing GISD patrols following online threat

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with the North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), and the Garland Police Department are working in a joint response to an online threat made by a group of students...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police Public#Gisd#Naaman Forest High School#Jttf
