COLUMBUS — Three Firelands Conference teams are among the top four seeds at the Division IV Galion district following Sunday’s statewide softball tournament draw. Sycamore Mohawk (12-4) earned the top seed in the district and will await the winner of Monday’s sectional semifinal between No. 11 St. Paul and No. 10 Buckeye Central at 5 p.m. on May 12 in a sectional title game.

GALION, OH ・ 27 MINUTES AGO