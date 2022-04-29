ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC subway rush-hour shooter reigns terror at the station

By Editorials
thelesabre.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank James, the suspect of the April 12th NYC subway shooting, pulled out a handgun and unloaded 33 rounds onto the crowd of travelers at the station. James wore a gas mask before tossing two smoke grenades, followed by a barrage of gunshots around 8:30 in the morning. James has a...

thelesabre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist.com

Couple thought to be homeless killed on subway tracks: NYPD

A man and a woman, both believed to be homeless, were killed on the subway tracks Friday morning, officials said. The couple was found just before 11 a.m. near the 145th Street One-train subway stop in Hamilton Heights, NYPD officials said. The woman’s body was found inside the subway tunnel, while the man appeared to have been dragged by the train into the nearby stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Rush, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Philadelphia, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Black People#Rush Hour#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cnn Com
FOXBusiness

NYC grocery chain CEO 'mad as hell' as crime plagues Big Apple

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis is "mad as hell" after New York City’s surging violent crime hit home this week. The CEO of Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss his $10,000 reward offer for information relating to an armed robbery at a Gristedes store on the Upper East Side. According to police, two thieves got away with more than $3,000 after tying up two workers and reportedly holding one at gunpoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan, police say

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan, police said Saturday. The 36-year-old victim was walking along West 206th Street near Nagle Avenue when a man pulled out a silver gun before taking her bag at around 12 p.m. on April 13, according to authorities. The bag contained several personal items […]
MANHATTAN, NY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Thieves took ATMs from 5 businesses across Queens, Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Suspects burglarized at least five different locations across Brooklyn and Queens between February and March, stealing more than $16,000. The first crime happened Feb. 8 at about 7 p.m., police said Friday. The man entered a Queens deli, located on Northern Boulevard, and removed an ATM using a hand truck. The […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYC halts plan to build controversial shelter in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- New York City now says it will not build a controversial homeless shelter in Chinatown. The city proposed a 49-bed shelter facility on Madison Street. However, community activists, residents and business leaders objected. They say there are already six shelters in the neighborhood, and this is one of four more being proposed. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services told CBS2 the location required demolition and construction at substantial cost. "After reviewing planned shelter sites scheduled to open in Chinatown, we have decided to re-site this shelter capacity  to an area with fewer services and shelter for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness," their statement read. "Our goal is always to work with communities to understand their needs, equitably distribute shelters, and prioritize sites that can come online in a timely way to serve our most vulnerable New Yorkers."  City officials now say they will look for another site.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy