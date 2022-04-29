Baltimore's fight against crime gets $7.9M federal shot in the arm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Between illegal street racing and spectators being surrounded by a circle of fire right in the middle of Lower Wacker Drive over the weekend, it was an accident waiting to happen. We have exposed such dangerous car stunts in Chicago time and time again, and now police Supt. David Brown admits more resources are needed to prevent such scenes. Brown said no one called police to report the crowd. But the city does have video of the gathering and is investigating to see who can be held accountable. "We do have pod video of that happening,...

