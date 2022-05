The Winklevii went to war against each over a piece of digital art. A source tells us that Bitcoin billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss got into a bidding battle against each other Friday at a charity dinner in Hudson Yards for the Robot Heart Foundation. A spy tells us the pair — famously played by Armie Hammer in the “Social Network” — went head to identical head over an exclusive NFT of EDM superstar, Diplo. “The bidding started at $1,000,” says the spy. “Cameron eventually won with a $40,000 bid.” We’re told the bros — who got a $65 million settlement...

CELEBRITIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO