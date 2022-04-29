ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

North Louisiana’s largest philanthropic event returns to provide funds for nonprofits

By BIZ Magazine
bizmagsb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive For Good, north Louisiana’s largest day of philanthropic giving, returns May 3 with its biggest goal yet. Give for Good is a 24-hour online campaign organized by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. This year, event organizers have set a goal of $2.5 million. And while May...

bizmagsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEDM

Louisiana Red Cross to 'Sound the Alarm' in May

As the Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross prepares to kick off its Sound the Alarm campaign on Thursday, May 5 in Shreveport, its executive director for the North Louisiana Chapter called on residents to take part in the lifesaving initiative to help their neighbors. Alongside community partners, Red...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
KLFY.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Louisiana

(Stacker) — While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nonprofits#Philanthropic#Christmas#Charity#Sbar
Magic 1470AM

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across Lake Charles that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 years ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WEHT/WTVW

Groups delivering food to low-income seniors

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Several organizations are coming together on May 4 to deliver food to low-income senior citizens. The organizations sponsoring the event are Green River Area Development District, Independence Bank, Comfort Keepers, Specialty Foods Group and United Way of the Ohio Valley. Roughly 400 low-income senior residents in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Shreveport, Louisiana

This list is based on prior customer reviews. 5.Twisted Root Burger Co. Twisted root Burger Company is a flip flop and baseball cap burger joint where the locals know they take their food seriously. Grilled chicken breast with lemon brie cheese, avocado, bacon strips, lettuce, tomato, and onion on wheat is one of the most popular items on the menu.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KTAL

What is the future of corporal punishment in Caddo-Bossier schools?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Schools in Caddo and Bossier Parishes are weighing in on House Bill 649, which would ban spanking and corporal punishment in Louisiana public schools. Metairie Republican Rep. Stephanie Hilferty’s bill passed the Louisiana House Wednesday. Caddo Parish Schools on Thursday released this statement:. “Caddo...
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Does This Bird Live in Louisiana? Group Offers $12,000 for Proof

You know, Louisiana isn't called "The Sportsman's Paradise" because we love bowling and badminton. It's not that those aren't real and fun sports, it's just that the nickname comes from the immense amount of outdoor sports we have access to. It would be a difficult task to find a state that offers more opportunities to hunters and anglers for one simple reason: We've got more critters than we know what to do with! Deer, ducks, fish, hogs - we've got them all! In fact, we may even have a woodpecker that top US officials say doesn't even exist!
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy