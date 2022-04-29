Area golfers in contention at Southern Cross

Two streaks could end Saturday at Palmetto Golf Club.

Local high school golfers have been shut out at the Southern Cross for the last several years, but after Friday's opening round there are area players and teams in the title hunt.

Fox Creek's Evan Prickett is one off the individual lead after a 3-under 68, and North Augusta is within seven shots of Porter-Gaud to lead the local schools.

Prickett is one of just two players under par after the first round, and he's one behind playing partner Rowan Sullivan of Porter-Gaud - the top-ranked junior in the state. Prickett is on a hot streak, having posted a career-low - not that it lasted long - with a 69 on his way to a six-shot win Thursday at the Ponderosa Shootout.

"I think yesterday helped. I've seen it with his ball-striking all year that I knew there could be a streak like this coming if he could just put it together," said Fox Creek head coach Mark Thomas. "I think he needed to see himself do it, and then he realized what all that takes to get to that level. Not to mention being paired up with Rowan, going back-and-forth with each other ... He knows how good Rowan is, and I think that motivated him to try to rise to the occasion. He certainly did."

Looking to become the first local since South Aiken's Jake Carter (2015-16) to win the Southern Cross, Prickett got off to a quick start with a front-nine 30. He overcame a triple bogey on the 12th hole with a birdie on 13 on his way to a 68.

The win at Ponderosa was a breakthrough for Prickett and his Predators teammates, and it helped change their mindset heading to a Palmetto course that hasn't treated Fox Creek nicely in the past. In addition to Prickett's 68, they counted a 75 from Braedon Murphy and an 87 from Grant Riley and are in ninth place at 17 over.

"I think it was kind of getting that albatross out from around their necks," Thomas said. "None of my top three until today had shot sub-80 (at Southern Cross), and then two of them do it today and I know Grant has it in him.

"For Evan and Bradeon to put together what they put together, it was a relief I guess I could say because their past couple of years you could tell the mindset coming into Southern Cross was, 'We've had a good season, but here comes Southern Cross again.' Just to finally kind of conquer those demons was uplifting. The attitude is totally different now going into Saturday."

North Augusta is in a tie for sixth at 15 over, and Region 5-AAAA rival South Aiken isn't far behind at 22 over. They're all trying to become the first area team to win the Southern Cross title since the T-Breds did it in 2013.

Leading the Yellow Jackets is the one-two punch of Matthew Baxley (73) and Mitchell McNeill (74), and they added an 81 from Davis Neal.

"I'd say I hit it pretty good, maybe could have putted a little better. Overall, I hit the ball well," said Baxley. "I mean, the course is hard. I didn't get my way around the course as good as I could today, but I hit the ball pretty good."

Of course, seeing that only two players were under par for the day helped ease the sting of some missed opportunities, like a par Baxley made on 15. He rebounded, though, to par 16 and 17 before a birdie at 18 to end the round on a high note.

He's one of several locals near the top of the individual race. Baxley and South Aiken's Cameron Biddle are at 2 over, followed by McNeill a shot behind, then Murphy, South Aiken's Miles Eubanks and Mead Hall's Chuck Stanley at 4 over, then Aiken High's Richard Anaclerio at 5 over.

In addition to Biddle's 73 and Eubanks' 75, South Aiken counted an 87 from Jake Shuford. Mead Hall is 17th at 36 over and counted Stanley's 75, Granger Young's 83 and Brooks Abrams' 91. Aiken High is a shot behind in 18th and counted Anaclerio's 76, Tucker Crenshaw's 82 and Benton Orr's 92.

Oceanside Collegiate is Porter-Gaud's closest challenger at 11 over, three shots back. Georgia's Frederica Academy is third at 13 over, followed by A.C. Flora and Bishop England at 14 over.

The teams will play the final round Saturday at Palmetto, with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m.