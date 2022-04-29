ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford announces they are cutting jobs to focus on electric car production

 2 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. (WV News) — Wednesday, Ford Motor announced they are cutting 580 U.S. salaried employees and agency workers as part of its ongoing Ford+ turnaround plan, CNBC reported....

TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Has Bad News For Tesla, Rivian and GM

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has transformed the automobile. The automaker and its CEO Elon Musk have forced an entire industry to switch to cleaner cars. But they have still failed to push for mass adoption of electric vehicles. Demand has increased sharply in recent months, but as...
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

Car prices expected to surge as auto production grinds to a halt due to supply chain struggles

New car production has slowed or completely halted at many factories because manufacturers can't get all the parts they need. Supergenijalac/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) According to Mark Wakefield of Alix Partners automotive unit, "you only need to miss one part" not to be able to complete the production of a new car. Unfortunately, this is the exact problem that many car manufacturers are facing right now.
fordauthority.com

Ford Has Lost $5.4 Billion On Its Rivian Investment

In November 2021, Rivian – the EV startup that Ford partially hitched its wagon to several years ago – had an immensely successful IPO. As Ford Authority reported at the time, its market cap quickly blew past both Ford and GM, and for a period of time existed as the most valuable company with zero revenue. However, the fledging EV automaker has experienced a number of significant setbacks since then, and combined with the uneasiness exacerbated by the ongoing chip shortage and the situation in Ukraine, has resulted in a significant contraction of its stock price. Now, Ford has officially disclosed how much it’s lost by holding on to its Rivian shares, and it’s a staggering $5.4 billion.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Snatches a Coveted Relic from GM and Ford

The automotive sector is upside down. While it is clear that the new path is electrification, it is still difficult to say which carmakers will be the winners except for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Founded in 2003, the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the process of increasing...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ford cuts 580 U.S. salaried and contract employees as it restructures to focus on EVs

DETROIT – Ford Motor is cutting 580 U.S. salaried employees and agency workers as part of its ongoing Ford+ turnaround plan, the company confirmed Wednesday night. The cuts include approximately 350 salaried and 230 agency positions, according to an emailed statement. The reductions occurred largely in engineering, as the Detroit automaker pivots from vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines to electric cars and trucks that can require different skill sets.
BUSINESS
The Verge

GM teases ‘electrified’ version of the Chevy Corvette coming next year

General Motors will release an “electrified” version of the Chevy Corvette next year, followed by a fully electric version of the iconic sports car soon after that, the automaker’s president Mark Reuss said on CNBC Monday. Reuss wouldn’t confirm when the all-electric ‘Vette would make its debut,...
CARS
UPI News

Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow

April 25 (UPI) -- Chevrolet announced Monday that an electrified Corvette will be on the market as early as next year followed by a fully electric version. The company, a division of the Detroit-based automaker General Motors, made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter page with a brief video showing a professional driver speeding away in a black-and-white version of the sports car.
CARS
FOXBusiness

General Motors and Ford donate 100 trucks to Ukraine

General Motors and Ford are putting their trucks to work for Ukraine. The automakers have each donated a fleet of vehicles, with the help of transport company Maersk, to help with the humanitarian situation. GM last week confirmed a shipment of 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs had been received by the...
ADVOCACY
electrek.co

Mary Barra says GM will begin tying executive compensation to success of its EV targets

In a recent interview, General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra stated that long-term executive compensation will be contingent upon the American automaker reaching specific targets for its transition into electrification. With some bold targets already in place, what better way to get the suits paid than to dangle a zero-emissions carrot in front of them?
BUSINESS
CBS News

Ford Motor loses $3.1 billion due to chip shortage and Rivian

Ford Motor said it lost $3.1 billion over the past three months and its revenue slid, in part because of a shortage of semiconductor chips which limited the number of pickups and SUVs available for sale in North America, but also as a result of its heavy investment in electric-vehicle startup Rivian.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Honda To Sell 800,000 EVs In North America By 2030

According to Automotive News, Honda is beginning plans to make the switch to producing electric cars in North America. The Japanese automaker is one of only a few brands that are still not producing or selling EVs in high volume, but it says it will be capable of selling 800,000 by 2030. The initial push will come as part of Honda's partnership with General Motors.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Ends Chevy Equinox Production At CAMI Plant

Production of the Chevy Equinox compact crossover at the GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario has come to a conclusion, with GM shutting the plant down to begin retooling and preparation for production of its BrightDrop Zevo 400 and Zevo 600 electric delivery vans. The last Canadian-built Chevy Equinox rolled...
CARS

