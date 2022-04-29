Ford announces they are cutting jobs to focus on electric car production

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.

