It’s official: this year’s Top Chef winner will be a BIPOC. And it may still be Chicago’s Damarr Brown, the chef de cuisine at Virtue in Hyde Park. This week’s elimination challenge was right in Brown’s sweet spot: preparing a soul food feast for a block party at Bethel Church to raise money for Freedmen’s Town, a Black community in Houston founded in the 1860s after emancipation. Though Brown had some difficulties after he burned a batch of hoecakes, he recovered and went on to knock it out of the park with a plate of unburned hoecakes and collard greens that the judges — who this week included Top Chef alums Dawn Burrell and Kwame Onwuachi — called “a moment of bliss.” (Recall his mission statement from the opening episode: “I came on this competition to show that my collard greens deserve to be in the same room as someone else’s cassoulet.”)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO