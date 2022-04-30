ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Gulfport store caught in standoff will reopen Saturday

By Jack Hammett
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrothers Foodmart in Gulfport reopens tomorrow in the wake of Wednesday’s standoff which ended with a murder suspect dead. Today, News 25 spoke with employee Hashed Almaklani, he declined to...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

One person injured overnight in Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight. It happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. Friday. That’s off Pass Road about a mile east of the Cowan Road intersection. Investigators say one person was shot and taken to the hospital...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper talks about standoff with suspected gunman

The aroma of freshly grilled hamburgers filled the evening air in downtown Ocean Springs Saturday night, all thanks to Mitchell Distributing's Bud & Burgers outdoor cooking competition. Gulfport Police hold autism awareness event for kids, adults. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Gulfport Police Department gave children and adults diagnosed...
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hostage
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy