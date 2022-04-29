ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors counting on growth from top rookie Barnes

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — For the Toronto Raptors to return to championship contention, they’ll need Scottie Barnes to progress...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scottie Barnes
KTVZ

Healthy Warriors ready for semifinals vs. young Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have the Golden State Warriors in their seventh Western Conference semifinal in 10 seasons. They’re as healthy as they’ve been since reaching five straight NBA Finals between 2015 and 2019. That run started in 2015 when the Warriors rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the semifinals against Memphis. That marked big swing for both franchises. The rebuilt Grizzlies are back in the second round for the first time in seven years. Ja Morant leads a young, brash and deep roster that edged out Golden State for the No. 2 seed in the West. The Grizzlies want to see how they match up with the three-time NBA champs starting Sunday with Game 1.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTVZ

Springer homers twice vs former team, Jays beat Astros 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four. Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career. Springer has hit six home runs this season, three against Houston. He was the MVP of the 2017 World Series when the Astros won their only championship.
HOUSTON, TX
KTVZ

Celtics-Bucks Eastern Conference semifinal preview capsule

Boston faces Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semifinals that start Sunday. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Boston’s Jayson Tatum is going to be a world-class matchup, especially after the way Tatum accepted the challenge of matching wits with Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant in Round 1. Not having the injured Khris Middleton doesn’t help matters for the Bucks, but Milwaukee still has plenty in its arsenal. That said, Boston has home-court and is peaking right now.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#Counting On#Associated Press Toronto#Ap#The Toronto Raptors
KTVZ

Poor shooting costs Celtics late in Game 1 loss to Bucks

BOSTON (AP) — For most of Game 1 of their second-round series opener against Milwaukee, the Celtics did pretty much everything they wanted to on the defensive end against Giannis Antetokounmpo. They just couldn’t overcome what Milwaukee collectively did to them when they had the ball. Boston produced its worst offensive performance of this postseason during its 101-89 loss to the Bucks Sunday, shooting a playoff-low 33 percent with just 21 assists and a playoff-high 18 turnovers. Milwaukee did it by limiting Boston’s top two scorers – Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – to 21 and 12 points respectively, on a combined 10 of 21 shooting. Celtics guard Marcus Smart also played the second half after injuring his shoulder and quad.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke's jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help hold him up as Clarke hit the court.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVZ

Reds designate OF Aquino for assignment, promote RHP Overton

DENVER (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds cut outfielder Aristides Aquino, clearing a roster spot for right-hander Connor Overton to start Saturday night at Colorado. Aquino was in his fifth season with the Reds and struggled this year, batting .049 with 23 strikeouts in 41 at-bats over 15 games. The 28-year-old Overton made his major league debut last season and pitched for Toronto and Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old Aquino was designated for assignment. He hit .205 with 32 homers in 179 games for Cincinnati.
MLB
KTVZ

No punch line: Chicago comic Maniscalco announces Bears pick

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sebastian Maniscalco got the chance to be onstage at the NFL draft and, along with former Bears star running back Matt Forte, announce the team’s second-round selection Friday night. The Chicago-based comedian, who is appearing in Las Vegas this weekend and during May, understood why Bears management didn’t allow him to actually make the pick. He wonders if the Bears should have let him decide, given their recent struggles on the field.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTVZ

Tigers snap skid, spoil milestone night for Dodgers’ Kershaw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez and Austin Meadows each drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles, spoiling a night when Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader. Báez tied it at 1-all in the third inning with a base hit to left and then had the go-ahead double down the right-field line off Evan Phillips (1-1) in the seventh. Mookie Betts accounted for Los Angeles’ only run with a leadoff homer in the first. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and move past the Hall of Famer Don Sutton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

LEADING OFF: Judge’s homers power Yanks’ 9-game win streak

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games, part of a surge that’s helped New York win nine in a row. Judge has connected in three straight games. The Yankees lead the majors with a 16-6 record going into a three-game series at Toronto. George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays split four games at Yankee Stadium from April 11-14 in a series that included three shutouts — two by New York pitching. Surprising, considering all the power packed into these lineups.
MLB
KTVZ

Silva, MacMath, video review lead RSL past LA Galaxy 1-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath and a late video review led Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in MLS action. Silva scored the only goal just four minutes into the second half — heading in a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz — and MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL (4-2-4), which ended a five-match winless streak. Dejan Joveljic appeared to score the equalizer in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy (5-3-1), but an LA foul disallowed the goal after a video review.
SANDY, UT
KTVZ

Columbus beats DC United 3-0 to end scoring drought, skid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pedro Santos and Derrick Etienne scored first-half goals and the Columbus Crew ended a long scoring drought and a six-match winless streak with a 3-0 romp over DC United in MLS play. Santos put the Crew (3-3-3) up for good in the 28th minute when he beat keeper Jon Kempin on a free kick. Etienne later took a perfect long pass from Josh Williams and scored to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute. Darlington Nagbe capped the scoring for the Crew with a goal from outside the box in the 75th minute. It was the first win for Columbus since a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on March 12, with the club scoring for the first time in MLS play since a stoppage-time tally against the New York Red Bulls on March 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
KTVZ

Kershaw becomes Dodgers’ franchise strikeout leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit. The 33-year-old Los Angeles lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and pass Sutton. Kershaw received a standing ovation from the fans at Dodger Stadium and tipped his cap after getting the record. Don Drysdale is third on the Dodgers’ career strikeout list and Sandy Koufax is fourth. Both of those Hall of Famers began their careers when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy