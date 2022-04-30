Frederick couple embarks on 8,400-mile bike expedition across U.S. and back

Almost exactly 33 years ago, Neil and Margie Donnelly embarked on a 4,000-mile bike ride from Frederick to Florence, Oregon.

Now, they’re doing it again. And this time, when they get to the West Coast, they’re turning around and coming back.

When they got to Oregon on their first cross-country ride, they decided they’d repeat the journey after retiring, but in reverse, biking from west to east.

True to their word, they started planning the trek last July, when they knew Neil would soon be retiring from his position as emergency family shelter director for The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.

But Neil had a question for his wife.

“‘How are we gonna get the bikes out to the West Coast?’” Neil remembers asking her. “She looks at me and she says, ‘Why don’t we ride them?’”

They left Friday morning to retrace the path they took in 1989. By Friday evening, they had covered about 28 miles.

In roughly three months, they plan to arrive at Washington’s Olympic National Park. The next day, they’ll start their journey home.

“We’re a little crazy,” said Margie, who retired as a physical therapist about three years ago.

They’re biking for a cause this time around. Margie, 60, and Neil, 64, hope to raise $100,000 for The Religious Coalition’s new endowment fund for its recently opened emergency family shelter on Hayward Road. As of Thursday afternoon, they had raised $11,350.

Money from this fund will be used to support operational costs at the shelter and will be “significant” in ensuring the program’s longevity, said Religious Coalition Director of Philanthropy Megan Kula.

“It’s gonna be a huge help, and hopefully, we can just continue to grow it,” Kula said.

On their way to Washington, Margie and Neil are following the Great American Rail-Trail, more than 3,700 miles across railroad tracks-turned-bike paths, greenways and other throughways.

Coming home, the couple will bike down to Oregon’s Crater Lake, then ride east across Nevada and Utah, where they’ll meet up with their daughter, Claire, at Zion National Park.

During the summer of 2019, their daughter participated in a cross-country bike trip with the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Bike and Build, which aims to raise awareness for the affordable housing crisis.

Every seven days, bikers help with a Habitat for Humanity project in different cities. They also write reports on what towns across America are doing to increase access to affordable housing.

Inspired by his daughter, Neil will be writing blog posts as he travels across the country with his wife about what homelessness looks like in different states.

The ride he’s doing with Margie is “self-contained,” meaning they aren’t being supported by a friend driving behind them in a car. Instead, it’s just them and their Inspired Cycle Engineering recumbent trikes, which have three wheels. They’ve named them Bliss and Zen.

Attached to their bikes, they have two air mattresses, sleeping bags and a cooking kit with a little stove and propane gas. They’re planning to stop every few days to pick up food in a small town, typically nonperishable and easy-to-prepare meals such as macaroni and cheese and ramen.

In planning for their trip, Neil made a spreadsheet that calculated how much it would cost if he and Margie spent every night in a bed and breakfast.

“It’d be about $25,000,” he said with a laugh. “We couldn’t do that.”

He and his wife are planning to spend about three-fourths of their nights camping and one fourth in a hotel, he said. Every seven days, they’ll take a rest day.

Although Neil and Margie did some practice rides before setting off, they didn’t complete any serious training regimen. They learned from their first cross-country ride that there’s no preparing for the journey.

“What gets you in shape is doing it for a week or two, and your body just acclimates to it,” Neil said.

When he and Margie biked across the country 33 years ago, “it was pay phones and letters,” Neil said. There were no cellphones or GPS.

This time, they’ll have to worry about keeping their phone batteries charged.

They also wonder if the people will be different this time around.

During their first ride, everybody they met was friendly. They’d open their homes to them and want to talk and drink wine all night long.

When they stopped in Kansas, a principal opened up his school and let them take showers there. Then, he drove them to get pizza with his family.

“One of the kids asked me, ‘Hey, I’ve never been to the ocean. What does the ocean look like?’” Neil said. “I looked out at this huge sea of wheat and said, ‘It looks like that!’”

Meeting so many kind people reaffirmed Margie’s belief that people are basically good, she said. They didn’t encounter any problems during their first trip. Hopefully, they won’t have any problems during this one, either, she said.

Margie is least looking forward to riding through bear country, Neil teased his wife. She has two canisters of bear spray at the ready and is suggesting they rent a car when they get to Yellowstone and drive through it.

Neil is most worried that someone will be texting and driving and run him and Margie off the road.

But even though they’ll miss their dogs, Lilly and Roxy, the couple are excited for what’s ahead of them. Margie can’t wait to hit the country’s national parks and see some “really beautiful nature.”

And Neil? He’s just excited for the adventure.

“You don’t know what the next day holds,” he said.