Laid-off Tudum writer says of working at Netflix: “I felt like Adam Scott in Severance"

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago

“It’s a super weird, positive environment,”...

www.primetimer.com

GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Mo’ First Look: Comedian Mo Amer Leads Ramy Youssef-Produced Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Mo Amer creates, stars, and executive produces the upcoming Netflix series “Mo,” based on his own life. Ramy Youssef co-created the comedy show and also serves as executive producer with A24. “Mo” centers on Mo Najjar (Amer) who is caught between two cultures, three languages, and “a ton of bullshit,” as the official series synopsis reads. Mo is a Palestinian refugee whose mother, sister, and older brother flee to Houston while trying for U.S. citizenship. “Laughing the pain away, Mo learns to adapt to his new world though getting ahead in life comes with...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Why is Netflix Losing Subscribers?

The growth of streaming platforms and the slow migration of audiences away from traditional television and into the “watch what you want, when you want” model was the primary story of the entertainment industry in the ’10s, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report was the main character.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Creator of Netflix series speaks out following the show's cancellation

American illustrator Jeff Smith has shared his reaction to Netflix canceling its plans to turn Bone, his graphic novels, into a TV show. Published between 1991 and 2004, the high fantasy cartoon follows Fone Bone and his two cousins, Phoncible P. 'Phoney' Bone and Smiley Bone, as they get up to all sorts of adventure and mischief. The streamer announced that it was adapting the comics back in 2019, but confirmed that the series had been axed in April 2022 due to a shakeup in its animation division.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Cancels Sequel To Fan-Favourite Will Smith Movie

Netflix is on something of a cancelling spree at the moment. Earlier this week it emerged that the streaming giant, faced with record subscriber losses, made the decision to cancel a number of high-profile animated projects. It's now being reported that Netflix has also cancelled the sequel to a fan-favourite Will Smith movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres taped her final The Ellen DeGeneres Show one month before its airdate

"Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th," DeGeneres tweeted Thursday night. "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's We Own This City, Paramount+'s The Offer

Tonight sees the premiere of We Own This City, The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos' return to Baltimore. This time, the story he's telling isn't just inspired by real people in events in Charm City, it's a true one about a corrupt unit within the Baltimore Police Department. It's an excellent limited series that plays to Simon and Pelecanos' strengths as social issue dramatists. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, that's OK. Grace and Frankie's final season returns to Netflix on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Elisabeth Moss discusses being a Scientologist

In a New Yorker profile timed for the release of Apple TV+'s Shining Girls, interviewer Michael Schulman asked Moss was asked about her controversial religion. “I don’t want to come off as being cagey,” she said. “If you and I met, just hanging out as friends, I’m, like, an open book about it.” But, she added, “I don’t want people to be distracted by something when they’re watching me. I want them to be seeing the character. I feel like, when actors reveal too much of their lives, I’m sometimes watching something and I’m going, Oh, I know that she just broke up with that person, or, I know that she loves to do hot yoga, or whatever it is.” Schulman responded that people are already distracted by it. Smiling, she replied: “People can obviously hold in their mind whatever they want to, and I can’t control that. If it’s not that, it’s going to be something else....It’s not really a closed-off religion. It’s a place that is very open to, like, welcoming in somebody who wants to learn more about it. I think that’s the thing that is probably the most misunderstood.” Asked how Scientology has helped her as she grew up, Moss said: “Communication is something that I obviously use so much, not only in my job but in my interpersonal relationships as well. That is probably one of the No. 1 basic things that I grew up learning and grew up using and use every day: the power of just being able to listen to somebody, of making somebody feel heard, of not belittling them for what they think or believe, even if you think it’s wrong." Moss also cleared up a story in which she was reported to have walked out of the 2017 Television Critics Association Awards when ex-Scientologist Leah Remini won an award for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. "I went to the bathroom,” Moss said. “I wish it was more exciting than that.”
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Why Thousands of Netflix Users Are Canceling, and How to Quit

Streaming video giant Netflix recently shocked the entertainment industry by reporting the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period. Why are so many users leaving Netflix? The decline of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Joey King returning to Hulu to star in Holocaust-themed limited series We Were the Lucky Ones

King, who earned an Emmy nomination starring in 2019's Hulu limited series The Act, will star in We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode drama inspired by the true story of a Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive—and to reunite. It is based on Georgia Hunter's 2017 novel of the same name. Erica Lipez will adapt the book and Thomas Kail will direct. “I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen-years-old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” said Hunter. “It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story. When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors—and through it, the story of the Holocaust—to the screen.” King is currently under a first-look TV deal with Hulu.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

