If I had to be stuck on a deserted island, there’s no one I’d rather be trapped with than the ladies of The Wilds. The Prime Video series about a fake plane crash is back for Season 2 on May 8, and manages to keep up the same level of tension that made Season 1 such a binge. Delving into the finale twist that not only are the girls “stranded” on an island as part of some sick, well-funded experiment but there’s a second island populated with a group of boys, this mystery box show now unpacks more of its vast puzzle for us. And unlike Lost (this is certainly one of the more successful Lost-inspired shows—looking at you, La Brea), The Wilds better at periodically doling out answers to its many questions, keeping us simultaneously satisfied and hungry for more.

