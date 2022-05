BOSTON — Kiss 108 radio host Matt Siegel of the "Matty in the Morning" show announced Tuesday that he is retiring after more than 40 years on the air. The 72-year-old Siegel made the announcement in a pre-recorded message after being off the air for nearly two weeks. He hasn't been on the station's morning show since April 19.

