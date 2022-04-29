Weather: Scattered Showers Likely Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows when rain showers will reach Maryland later this week. FORECAST | RADAR | SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | TRAFFIC. WEATHER TALK PODCAST | SMARTPHONE APP | LISTEN LIVE.
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says the early rain is over with as temperatures begin to rise across Maryland into the mid 70's. The clouds will continue as we prepare for possible showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The rain and clouds will clear out by tonight and Thursday will be a dry day with temps in the low 70's.
Meteorologist Ava Marie says scattered showers will continue this morning. It will be a little drier and warmer through the middle of the day before scattered showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon. Tonight and tomorrow will be dry, before more rain develops Friday into the weekend. The weekend will be much cooler as well.
Comments / 0