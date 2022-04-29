ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

New champ PSG blows 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRASBOURG, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe notches two goals and an assist but Paris Saint-Germain...

keyt.com

Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
FOX Sports

Majer helps Rennes beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Rennes pulled within three points of second-placed Marseille in the French race for Champions League spots after Lovro Majer scored twice to help beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 2-0 on Saturday. Rennes struggled to break down a stubborn Saint-Etienne defense until Majer chested a ball down to fire...
Yardbarker

Report: PSG Is Beginning Extension Conversations with Star Player

Midfielder Marco Verratti has spent a decade with Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems as though the 29-year-old is ready to spend the rest of his prime years in the French capital. Verratti is under contract until 2024, but L’Equipe (via Paris Fans) reports that these next few months should be...
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Strasbourg Ace Discusses the Adaptation of Lionel Messi to Ligue 1

RC Strasbourg Alsace striker Kevin Gameiro had gone up against Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi in La Liga when he was at Valencia and now in Ligue 1. Gameiro spoke with ESPN and shared his thoughts on the 34-year-old’s transition to French football and Ligue 1. The former PSG forward stated that the Argentine needs time and that change isn’t easy.
KEYT

Richarlison scores, throws flare as Everton beats Chelsea

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton forward Richarlison threw a lit flare back into the stand after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring. His goal secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his team’s push to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley. The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea remained third.
Reuters

Lyon knock PSG out to set up Champions League final against Barcelona

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais will be gunning for a record-extending eighth women's Champions League title against Barcelona after a 2-1 away win helped them beat Paris St Germain 5-3 on aggregate in their semi-final tie on Saturday. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Marie-Antoinette...
FOX Sports

Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1 on Friday. The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, which can regain second place when it...
KEYT

Australia wins Langford title, clinches sevens world series

LANGFORD, British Columbia (AP) — Lily Dick scored late as Australia rallied to beat New Zealand 21-17 in the final of the World Rugby Sevens Series women’s event in Canada and continue its dominance of the season. The Australian women’s team has won four of the five events to date and already has enough points to secure the 2022 title. Tokyo Olympics champion New Zealand was playing its first tournament of the season after being skipping the first four events because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
KEYT

FIFA punishes Senegal for fan disorder, lasers at Salah

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has fined Senegal’s soccer federation $180,000 for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff against Egypt. Fans with laser pointers aimed green light at the face of Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout in March. Salah failed to score and Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar. FIFA says an offensive fans’ banner was among other charges. Senegal must play a future competitive game in an empty stadium. FIFA also imposed six-figure fines and one-game stadium closures on Nigeria, Congo and Lebanon for fan incidents at World Cup qualifying games.
KEYT

Villarreal’s European hopes hanging on win over Liverpool

MADRID (AP) — The small Spanish city of Villarreal could be facing its last Champions League night in a while if it doesn’t pull off another upset on Tuesday against Liverpool. The modest club ousted Juventus and Bayern Munich on its way to a surprise semifinal appearance. If it can’t reverse a 2-0 first-leg loss against the English club, recent history shows it may not have another chance to play in the competition any time soon. Based in a city of 50,000 people in southern Spain, Villarreal hadn’t played in the Champions League since the 2011-12 season.
ESPN

Lyon win 3-0 at second-placed Marseille

Olympique Lyonnais beat second-placed Olympique de Marseille 3-0 in an entertaining Ligue 1 clash on Sunday, preventing Jorge Sampaoli's side from tightening their grip on an automatic Champions League spot. Castello Lukeba, Moussa Dembele and Karl Toko Ekambi scored a goal each to complicate Marseille's return to Champions League action...
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema sends message after Real Madrid’s title success

Karim Benzema has sent a message following Real Madrid’s latest La Liga title win. Los Blancos wrapped up their 35th La Liga title on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti‘s men took the La Liga crown with four games to spare, and...
