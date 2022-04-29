ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Traffic Alert: Temporary Single Lane Closures on Ocean Drive

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjbpU_0fOaVlva00

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning Monday, May 2, temporary single lane closures along Ocean Drive will be in place for northbound and southbound traffic. The daily single lane closures will allow the contractor to complete final riding surface installation at crossovers along Ocean Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Airline Road and final adjustments to manholes and valves from Ennis Joslin Road to Airline Road.

Daily Lane Closures:

  • The outside lane and shoulder of southbound Ocean Drive will be temporarily closed from Louisiana Avenue to Leming Avenue. This single lane closure is expected to last 5 days.
  • The inside lane heading southbound on Ocean Drive, from Louisiana Avenue to Airline Road will experience daily intermittent closures during daytime construction hours only. These daily lane closures are expected to last two weeks.
  • Single lane closures for northbound Ocean Drive from Ennis Joslin Road to Airline Road will be placed daily to allow the contractor to address manhole and valve adjustments.

All work and lane closures are scheduled to occur, weather permitting. One travel lane for northbound Ocean Drive from Airline Road to Louisiana Avenue will remain open for traffic.

Please use alternate routes to avoid delays. Access to residences will be maintained along the construction path. Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone and to follow posted signs.

The “Revive the Drive” project is scheduled to be complete in Summer 2022. For the latest information on the Ocean Drive project, please visit www.cctexas.com/oceandrive.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Cynthia Garcia at 361-826-3528 or by email at cynthiag2@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

466
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy