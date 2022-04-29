Traffic Alert: Temporary Single Lane Closures on Ocean Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning Monday, May 2, temporary single lane closures along Ocean Drive will be in place for northbound and southbound traffic. The daily single lane closures will allow the contractor to complete final riding surface installation at crossovers along Ocean Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Airline Road and final adjustments to manholes and valves from Ennis Joslin Road to Airline Road.

Daily Lane Closures:

The outside lane and shoulder of southbound Ocean Drive will be temporarily closed from Louisiana Avenue to Leming Avenue. This single lane closure is expected to last 5 days.

The inside lane heading southbound on Ocean Drive, from Louisiana Avenue to Airline Road will experience daily intermittent closures during daytime construction hours only. These daily lane closures are expected to last two weeks.

Single lane closures for northbound Ocean Drive from Ennis Joslin Road to Airline Road will be placed daily to allow the contractor to address manhole and valve adjustments.

All work and lane closures are scheduled to occur, weather permitting. One travel lane for northbound Ocean Drive from Airline Road to Louisiana Avenue will remain open for traffic.

Please use alternate routes to avoid delays. Access to residences will be maintained along the construction path. Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone and to follow posted signs.

The “Revive the Drive” project is scheduled to be complete in Summer 2022. For the latest information on the Ocean Drive project, please visit www.cctexas.com/oceandrive.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Officer Cynthia Garcia at 361-826-3528 or by email at cynthiag2@cctexas.com.