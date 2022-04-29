ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

New champ PSG blows 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappe notched two goals and an assist but Paris Saint-Germain still felt the hangover from a record-tying 10th French league title as it blew a two-goal lead to draw with Strasbourg 3-3 on Friday.

PSG won the league last weekend.

“We are not relaxing, the season is not over,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We have the desire to play until the end of the season.”

Strasbourg, which last year finished two points above the relegation zone, moved into fifth place to provisionally take the Europa Conference League playoff spot.

“We first played to secure safety, then we played to finish in the top 10, and now we have the chance to maybe get a European spot,” Strasbourg’s Anthony Caci said.

Kevin Gameiro scored against his former team to put Strasbourg ahead in the third minute. The veteran forward outpaced Presnel Kimpembe to chase a long ball from Lucas Perrin before shooting past Gianluigi Donnarumma from a tight angle.

The hosts nearly doubled the lead in the 10th, but Adrien Thomasson’s goal was disallowed for a marginal offside from Ludovic Ajorque in the buildup.

PSG capitalized on a fast break in the 23rd to level with its first chance. Neymar played Mbappe clean through on goal and the France striker slipped the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Neymar was the architect of the second Parisian goal in the 64th, finding Mbappe, who notched his league-leading 15th assist by setting up Morocco international Achraf Hakimi for a tap-in.

Mbappe made it 3-1 in the 68th by pouncing on a sloppy back pass from Alexander Djiku to beat Sels for his league-leading 24th goal.

Strasbourg pulled one back in the 75th when Marco Verratti diverted into his own net a header from Habib Diallo off a corner.

Sels kept Strasbourg in the game by parrying a powerful strike from Lionel Messi in the 89th.

Strasbourg substitute Caci equalized in the second minute of stoppage time by volleying home a cross from Dimitri Lienard.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Inter keep pace with leaders Milan after nervy win at Udinese

UDINE, Italy, May 1 (Reuters) - Goals from Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a nervy 2-1 win at Udinese on Sunday, as Simone Inzaghi's side closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to two points. Inter started well as Croatian forward Perisic bulleted a header...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: PSG Is Beginning Extension Conversations with Star Player

Midfielder Marco Verratti has spent a decade with Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems as though the 29-year-old is ready to spend the rest of his prime years in the French capital. Verratti is under contract until 2024, but L’Equipe (via Paris Fans) reports that these next few months should be...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ludovic Ajorque
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Anthony Caci
Person
Habib Diallo
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Marco Verratti
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Alexander Djiku
Person
Kevin Gameiro
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Adrien Thomasson
FOX Sports

Majer helps Rennes beat Saint-Etienne 2-0 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Rennes pulled within three points of second-placed Marseille in the French race for Champions League spots after Lovro Majer scored twice to help beat relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 2-0 on Saturday. Rennes struggled to break down a stubborn Saint-Etienne defense until Majer chested a ball down to fire...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Strasbourg#Europa League#Ap#French#European#Parisian
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Relegation-threatened Cagliari fires coach Mazzarri

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Relegation-threatened Cagliari fired coach Walter Mazzarri with three crucial matches remaining in Serie A for the Sardinian club. The move was confirmed in a brief statement on Cagliari’s website. In 17th place, Cagliari has lost seven of its last eight matches and is hovering...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Strasbourg Ace Discusses the Adaptation of Lionel Messi to Ligue 1

RC Strasbourg Alsace striker Kevin Gameiro had gone up against Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi in La Liga when he was at Valencia and now in Ligue 1. Gameiro spoke with ESPN and shared his thoughts on the 34-year-old’s transition to French football and Ligue 1. The former PSG forward stated that the Argentine needs time and that change isn’t easy.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Reuters

Lyon knock PSG out to set up Champions League final against Barcelona

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Olympique Lyonnais will be gunning for a record-extending eighth women's Champions League title against Barcelona after a 2-1 away win helped them beat Paris St Germain 5-3 on aggregate in their semi-final tie on Saturday. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Marie-Antoinette...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Sevilla held by Cádiz at home in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1 on Friday. The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, which can regain second place when it...
UEFA
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Atlético Madrid Is Expressing Interest in Paris SG’s €25M Outcast

This past summer, Paris Saint-Germain opted to let their forward Pablo Sarabia depart for Sporting CP on loan in Portugal for more playing time. The 29-year-old has found success with the Portuguese giants, scoring 18 goals and recording nine assists. Although Sarabia won’t be staying in Lisbon due to the finances, his form has caught the eye of other clubs.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

878K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy