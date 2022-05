SPOKANE, Wash. — Pete Thompson has been on the starting line of Spokane's annual Bloomsday run since the beginning. Thompson recalled May 1, 1977 like it was yesterday. "My neighbor asked me if I wanted to do this run with him," Thompson said. "I think I heard somewhere along the way it cost $3 to do it so we did it together."

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO