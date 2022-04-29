Zoe Saldana & Rachel McAdams at the 2022 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

Watching the second half of this final season of "Ozark," I'm finding myself feeling extremely grateful that I lead a pretty simple life. While, yes, there's always the possibility of something terrible happening to me on any given day along the lines of a home invasion, mugging, or the sun finally exploding in the sky; at my very worst I have it VERY easy compared to just about every character acting out their miserable back-stabby lives in "Ozark." These are overly exciting, and extremely exhausting comings and goings to be a fly on the wall for. And it's getting harder and harder to imagine, after everything we've seen, any of these people successfully putting out all the fires they've started over these four seasons.

TV SERIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO