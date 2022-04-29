Chicken N Pickle Hosts Groundbreaking in Grapevine

From Texas barbecue mixed with Trinidadian-style influences to sushi, these five eateries are now part of the Plano dining community. 1. Willie Meshack’s BBQ is now open in Plano. The family-run restaurant held a soft opening for ts new location in February at 200 Coit Road, Ste. 112, near Central Market. The company is owned and operated by Willie Meshack Jr.; his wife, Roberta Plaza; and her mother, Yolande Plaza. Roberta said the concept behind the restaurant was to balance traditional, smoke-style, craft Texas barbecue with Trinidadian-style side dishes made by her and her mother. Customers can choose among prime brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and sausage with a variety of sides, including a baked potato, cole slaw, beans, and macaroni and cheese. Sandwiches are served with a fry-bake bread, a Caribbean-style bread that Yolande makes daily. 972-905-5424. www.instagram.com/williemeshacksbbq.

PLANO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO