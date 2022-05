More people fled from wildfires in northern New Mexico on Sunday, and authorities believe the dangerous conditions will continue through Monday and for another week. The merged Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire grew from about 70,000 acres to nearly 104,000 over the weekend, according to the latest information available on Monday morning. And on Sunday, one part of it spread north toward the villages of Mora and Cleveland, said Todd Abel, operations section chief for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO