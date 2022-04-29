ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

All weapons stolen from Benton gun store recovered

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON, La. -- All of the guns stolen last fall from a Benton gun store have been recovered, thanks to a major break in the investigation, Sheriff Julian Whittington said Friday in a news release. Bossier sheriff's detectives received a tip from the...

