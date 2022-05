Fashions come and go, seasons change, trends fall out of style, but some things remain constant year after year. Popeyes chicken is one of those things. For almost 50 years, the chain has been serving its Louisiana-style fried chicken with sides like Cajun fries, shrimp baskets, and those legendary biscuits. It truly never fails. It’s batting 1,000. It is the no-skips playlist of fried chicken joints. That’s why the announcement of any new Popeyes' item is met with significant anticipation — and why its new Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich, dropping May 3, will most likely be the hottest launch in town. The sandwich consisting of zesty Buffalo and creamy ranch sauce atop fried chicken, all on a brioche bun, may just be the next hot ticket item, especially when you consider Popeyes' history.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO