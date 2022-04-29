ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Share Their First Reactions To ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

 2 days ago
The ’80s film Top Gun‘s highly anticipated sequel is almost here. Top Gun: Maverick will be released to all audiences on May 27, 2022. However, some fans got a first look at the film during CinemaCon and shared some of their reactions online.

Considering the film has been over 30 years in the making and was delayed several times due to the pandemic, expectations are definitely high. Tom Cruise and several other stars from the original movie reprise their role in the sequel along with some new characters.

Fans share reactions to seeing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ early

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Tom Cruise, 2020. ph: Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the movie, Tom’s Maverick is working as a teacher at the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program. He did many of his own stunts in the film and helped the other actors with theirs.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, (aka TOP GUN 2), poster, Tom Cruise, 2022. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Let’s get on with the reactions. Many fans shared their thoughts on Twitter after seeing the film. One person wrote, “Absolutely loved #TopGunMaverick. Blown away by the cinematography and flying scenes and of course @TomCruise’s performance. Rest of the cast was great with special props to @Miles_Teller and @glenpowell. This is the kind of movie you want to see on the biggest screen possible.”

TOP GUN: MAVERICK, US advance poster, Tom Cruise, 2020. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Another shared, “Yes. So much yes. #TopGunMaverick is a masterful adrenaline rush. Tom Cruise is our greatest movie star. This delivers EVERYTHING you want in a blockbuster. Aerial scenes are jaw dropping. Character work is fantastic. Pure action with massive heart. A must see!”

Are you excited to see Top Gun: Maverick?

The Independent

Avengers star Josh Brolin turned down Chris Pratt’s lead role in Jurassic World

Josh Brolin has revealed that he once turned down the lead role in Jurassic World.The Avengers: Infinity War star had apparently been offered the part of Owen Grady, which eventually went to Chris Pratt.Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin said that he turned down the role because he was unable to picture himself as Owen. “With all respect to Steven [Spielberg, who executive produced the film], I could not picture me doing it,” he said. “I could not picture me being that guy.“And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Allegations About Bill Murray’s Behavior On Movie Sets Surface Online

Social media is being flooded with claims that Bill Murray is “difficult” on the set of many of his films. The social media reports came after a film that Bill is currently working on was halted due to a “complaint.” The main stars of the new film called Being Mortal are Bill Murray, Aziz Ansari, and Seth Rogen. Sources claim that the reason production was halted was due to a complaint against Bill but Fox Searchlight has not confirmed it.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Viola Davis Kicks Ass in First Look at ‘The Woman King’ Trailer at CinemaCon

Viola Davis debuted the first trailer for “The Woman King” at CinemaCon on Monday, and her director — Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball”) — promised that when we finally got the chance to see the film that she “kicks ass.” Davis did not disappoint in that first look and excited a packed CinemaCon crowd on the convention’s opening night.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Hollywood’s Star, Steve McQueen: His Faith And How It Impacted His Battle With Cancer

Sometimes known as the ‘King of Cool”, the American actor Steve McQueen, interestingly found Christianity a few months before he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. After rising to fame in the 1960s, McQueen commonly appeared on screens, playing cowboys, millionaires, and race car drivers. However, beneath all of these, Steve battled with trauma from his childhood and drug addiction. Pastor Greg Laurie wrote more about Steve’s journey to faith in his book, “Steve McQueen: The Salvation of an American Icon.”
CELEBRITIES
