ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Watch Out For Snakes While Taking Photos With Texas' Iconic Bluebonnets

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gttnl_0fOaAtQH00
Photo: Getty Images

Experts are once again urging residents to be careful when taking photos with Texas' beautiful bluebonnets. NBC DFW reports that wildlife experts say snakes could be lurking beneath the beautiful blooms.

Whether you're taking photos with the flowers, or you're just relaxing in the breeze, you'll want to first double-check for any snakes that could be slithering nearby.

On cooler days, the snakes may be out on rocks or pavement. On warner days , they may seek shade beneath the blooming flowers.

Matt Morris with Balanced Canine says he found four copperhead snakes lurking in his yard. He explained, "I do a sweep of the yard each night to look for copperheads so no client dogs or my daughter are exposed to them. I just make it a habitat in the warm months."

Here's what you can do if you find a snake nearby:

  • stay calm- moving too fast can cause the reptile to react and bite you
  • keep your distance- immediately move out of the area if you hear rattling
  • keep your lawn cut
  • remove debris and brush from your property

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Fisherman reels in 7.5-foot bull shark along Texas coast

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas – Two lucky fishermen can cross catching a shark off their bucket list. Shaun Schraeder and Alex Hunt with Double S Adventures both reeled in the big fish on April 22 off the Texas coast near the Mansfield jetties in Port Mansfield. Schraeder caught a seven-and-a-half-foot...
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#The Snakes#Flowers#Nbc Dfw#Warner Days#Balanced Canine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
102.7 KORD

George Strait Sells Spectacular Hilltop Texas Estate — See Inside [Pictures]

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind, custom-built estate in Texas after several years of trying to find a buyer. According to online listings, Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in one of San Antonio's most exclusive communities sold at the end of 2021 after several years of price drops. The Real Deal real estate website reported in January of 2022 that Strait had sold his home to Shannon Ralson, who owns a medical staffing company in San Antonio called Angel Staffing Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

East Texas breeder, TPWD clash on the fate of 500 white-tailed deer

With legal costs mounting and emotions high, East Texas deer breeder Robert Williams is continuing a battle to prevent the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department from depopulating the prize white-tailed deer herd of 500 animals held captive behind high fence at his RW Trophy Ranch in Kaufman and Hunt counties.
KAUFMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Dogs stolen from Abilene animal shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene’s Animal Services reported two separate incidents of stolen dogs during the last week of April. According to Abilene Animal Services’ Facebook page, Tulip the Terrier was stolen Saturday, April 30. Two days earlier, Arizona, a puppy was reportedly taken. KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the City of […]
ABILENE, TX
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy