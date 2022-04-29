ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over sexual assault allegation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow, Associated Press
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGbr4_0fOa9reZ00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two seasons following a sexual assault allegation.

Major League Baseball officials said Bauer violated its policy on sexual assault and domestic violence, and handed down the 324-game suspension without pay on Friday.

Bauer immediately took to Twitter to say he will appeal the decision.

Police shoot 2 coyotes after 2-year-old bitten near beach

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” Bauer said. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

If Bauer loses the appeal, he will miss a total of 435 games, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Additionally, he could lose $60 million in salary if the suspension is upheld, the Associated Press reported.

In a statement, the Dodgers said they were informed that MLB had concluded their investigation into the allegations and of the decision to suspend the All-Star pitcher.

“The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault,” the team said, adding they will not comment further.

The suspension will extend beyond the expiration of Bauer’s contract with the Dodgers, and is the longest suspension for violating the MLB’s sexual assault and domestic violence policy, the Times reported .

Bauer last played June 29, 2021, just months after the Dodgers acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds.

The decision comes days after Bauer announced he was suing his accuser for defamation .

How La Niña will impact summer

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence.

The case was turned over to the DA’s office following an investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

The San Diego woman accused Bauer of choking her into unconsciousness, punching her repeatedly and having anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters at his home in Pasadena.

Bauer denied the allegations, saying the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night, Bauer has said.

The allegations came to light last summer, when the woman sought a protective order against the Cy Young-winning pitcher. She said in court documents that the two had met on Instagram when she tagged him in a photo while he pitched during a game against the San Diego Padres.

A judge denied an extension to the protective order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
WATTS, OK
BigCountryHomepage

City of Marshall considering curfew for minors

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The City Council of Marshall will be considering the implementation of a curfew for minors under the age of 17 at Thursday’s regular meeting. According to the city council meeting agenda, the ordinance is being considered as a measure to reduce juvenile-related crime, meaning crime in which juveniles are participating and […]
MARSHALL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Arrest made in the 2016 murder of Texas attorney set on fire

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky. Steven Aubrey, 61, was arrested and charged with capital murder on April 27, according to a post by the Dallas Police Department. Tobolowsky was killed on May 13, 2016. Investigations showed that Tobolowsky […]
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

MLB attempting to do Los Angeles Dodgers dirty work with Trevor Bauer

In theory, this should be over. Major League Baseball has finally stopped kicking the can down the road as it comes to Trevor Bauer. They have issued their verdict, announcing that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been suspended for two years beginning today, with his administrative leave not counting towards that punishment, effectively suspending Bauer for over 400 games. He would be gone until 2024, the rest of his contract with the Dodgers null and void.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
ClutchPoints

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s immediate response to 324-game suspension from MLB

Accusations of sexual assault were levied against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer this past June, resulting in the former Cy Young award winner being placed on administrative leave by the MLB while it conducted its own investigation into the allegations. Throughout it all, Bauer has maintained his innocence. On Friday, the MLB announced a 324-game suspension for Bauer, prompting the Dodgers ace, who hasn’t pitched in nearly a year, to fire off a tweet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Padres' Mike Clevinger recounts terrifying experience on flight to rehab start

What was supposed to be a routine rehab start for San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger turned into a harrowing travel experience recently. Clevinger is preparing to return to the majors after Tommy John surgery, and the Padres sent him to El Paso to make a rehab start for the organization’s Triple-A team. Clevinger flew to El Paso from Phoenix on Monday, but at one point he genuinely feared that the flight would be his last.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene murder suspect pleas guilty in middle of trial, sentenced to 35 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene murder suspect stopped his trial to plea guilty, getting sentenced to 35 years in prison for the crime. Gene McCarter pleaded guilty to Murder in a Taylor County Courtroom Wednesday. The Taylor County District Attorney’s Office says McCarter halted court proceedings while witness testimony was underway and gave his plea. […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Sexual Assault#Ktla#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Times#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
BigCountryHomepage

RVCC holds vigil for Crime Victim Awareness Week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Year round, the professionals at Abilene’s Regional Victim Crisis Center (RVCC) helps survivors of violent crime process their trauma, navigate legal ventures, and lead fulfilling lives free of guilt and shame. That mission was brought into focus at Everman Park on Thursday, as the RVCC, Abilene Police Victim Services department, and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy