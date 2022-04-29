ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Watch Out For Snakes While Taking Photos With Texas' Iconic Bluebonnets

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Experts are once again urging residents to be careful when taking photos with Texas' beautiful bluebonnets. NBC DFW reports that wildlife experts say snakes could be lurking beneath the beautiful blooms.

Whether you're taking photos with the flowers, or you're just relaxing in the breeze, you'll want to first double-check for any snakes that could be slithering nearby.

On cooler days, the snakes may be out on rocks or pavement. On warner days , they may seek shade beneath the blooming flowers.

Matt Morris with Balanced Canine says he found four copperhead snakes lurking in his yard. He explained, "I do a sweep of the yard each night to look for copperheads so no client dogs or my daughter are exposed to them. I just make it a habitat in the warm months."

Here's what you can do if you find a snake nearby:

  • stay calm- moving too fast can cause the reptile to react and bite you
  • keep your distance- immediately move out of the area if you hear rattling
  • keep your lawn cut
  • remove debris and brush from your property

Austin, TX
