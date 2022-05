PORTLAND (WGME) – An invasive species is showing up in Maine gardens. Hammerhead worms are long, brown and making their home in Maine. "I was just out here cleaning my gardens, and I happened to look over and I see something on the wall, and it was moving pretty quickly. So I go over and look and it was a strange worm," Lewiston resident Liz Baker said.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO