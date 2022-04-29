ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Operation Exit 57 leads to arrest of 14 people for drug sales

bbpd.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplaints from community members about drug sales in their neighborhoods led to the arrests of 14 people in the City of Boynton Beach over the past three days. Additional...

bbpd.org

Comments / 2

James
2d ago

Something’s never change - most of these guys we arrested in Boynton Beach 15 - 20 years ago and they’re still slinging drugs today. It’s time to lock these habitual drug dealers up for good!

Reply
2
