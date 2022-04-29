Republican Michelle Benson Suspends Campaign For Governor
Wilmar, MN (AP) - Republican Michelle Benson said she is suspending her campaign for governor. Benson, a state senator...krocnews.com
Wilmar, MN (AP) - Republican Michelle Benson said she is suspending her campaign for governor. Benson, a state senator...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0