SAT AM 🎨 Volunteers, Mayor Castor to "Paint Your Heart Out"

WHO: Johnnie Johnson, Mayor Jane Castor, Paint Your Heart Out Volunteers

DATE: Saturday, April 30, 2022

TIME: 8:30 AM - Mayor's Arrival

LOCATION: Johnnie Johnson’s home at 4210 Nassau Street

TAMPA GETS READY TO 'PAINT YOUR HEART OUT"

The 33rd Annual Paint Day for Paint Your Heart Out Tampa will happen on Saturday, April 30, 2022, recognizing the important role this community service program plays in our community.

Mayor Jane Castor is scheduled to kick-off the day sprucing up Johnnie Johnson’s home at 4210 Nassau Street with the City of Tampa Logistics and Asset Management team at 8:30 a.m. Mayor Castor is also expected to make stops to visit with volunteers and residents at various locations.

A program that started in 1988, PYHOT has continued to make a difference in the lives of low income, elderly Tampa residents. Nearly 1,500 volunteers will participate in the event on Saturday. Since 1988, more than 78,020 people have volunteered to make PYHOT a success donating more than 561,425 volunteer hours. Paint Your Heart Out Tampa was established to paint the homes of low income, elderly, disability and Veterans residents in the Tampa area.

For more information, or to become a volunteer, please visit www.pvhot.org or call (813) 258-4512.

For additional information:

Jerry Hansen, Executive Director

pyhot@pyhot.com

(813) 622-9661