ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

You'll Soon Be Able To Find Victoria's Secret On Amazon

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjunK_0fOZtFnl00

With both beauty standards and how we shop undergoing massive transformations, it's been a rocky few years for brands that relied heavily on older models.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) - Get Victoria's Secret & Company Report, which what was once considered to be the brand of women's lingerie, has had a particularly rocky few years.

After receiving heavy criticism for excluding larger and disabled bodies while oversexualizing thin ones, the company scrapped its annual Angels runway show in 2019 (it was eventually brought back minus the models) and promised to forge a new path as more inclusive and modern company.

At that point, the brand was losing not only viewership but also market share to newer lingerie companies. Coresight Research found that Victoria's Secret market share fell from 31.7% in 2013 to 28% in 2018.

The Road Toward Inclusivity Goes Through Amazon?

While not all have been equally popular, Victoria's Secret has taken a number of steps to craft its new image as a more "inclusive" brand since going public in August 2021.

From playing around with body-positive advertising to launching an underwear line for preteen girls via marketing material of girls with determined faces sitting in nature, which is practically a cliché.

The brand's latest move veers away turns away from marketing and toward how it sells its products.

As of April 29, over 121 of Victoria's Secret beauty and wellness products will be sold on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report in a dedicated Victoria's Secret online store.

Beauty Products Only (For Now)

These include branded fragrances.

Millennials of a certain generation will remember spraying themselves with those on a Friday trip to the mall, mists, lotions, body scrubs, and body washes.

The brand's Amazon store is currently limited to VS Beauty products but will continue to add new products as it evaluates consumer interest.

In other words, that means that the bras, nightgowns and activewear could also appear on Jeff Bezos' platform at some point in the future.

"This is a natural channel extension for us to continue growing our beauty business and meet customers where they are with the products they love," Greg Unis, chief executive officer of Beauty at VS&Co, said in a statement.

Will Amazon Help Save Victoria's Secret?

While Victoria's Secret's earlier attempts at transformation were geared toward a more in-your-face, "look at how inclusive we are!" style of marketing, a different way of selling may go much farther to help it get and retain buyers.

Changing beauty standards aside, another reason for Victoria Secret's past struggles also have a lot to do with its business model.

For years, the majority of its sales came from its shopping mall locations. As the retail apocalypse set in and hundreds of malls closed across the country, it was not able to pivot online as fast as some competitors.

The turn toward Amazon is a major move as it gives a brand access to the platform's massive audience but can also drive users away from its own platform and provide Amazon with valuable data about sales that could potentially be used for competing products.

Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report, which started partnering with Amazon in 2017, eventually pulled its products off the platform by 2019.

"Ultimately, the program didn't provide Nike command over the marketplace or, most importantly, their own products," Forbes contributor Ben Zimmerman wrote at the time. "Decreasing third-party sales doesn't guarantee an increase in first-party sales."

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
GATOR 99.5

Hotels Hope You Never Find Out About These Dirty Secrets

There are four dirty secrets in the hotel industry that they never want you to learn about. Reddit went viral after someone asked hotel employees to spill their dirtiest secrets. And we won't blame you if you switch to camping after this. Here are four things hotels won't tell you:
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
APPAREL
BGR.com

5 secret Amazon departments with the best hidden deals

Loyal Amazon shoppers undoubtedly know so many ins and outs of shopping at Amazon. But not even the savviest of shoppers will manage to discover all the different Amazon tricks out there that help you find the best Amazon deals. The BGR Deals team does this for a living and we still learn new tips and tricks all the time!
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Retail Apocalypse#Beauty Products#Vsco#Secret Company Report#Angels#Coresight Research
TheStreet

Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

When Elon Musk tweeted "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was announced earlier this week.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Real Simple

Freshen Up Your Bathroom With This Shopper-Loved Towel Set That's Only $27

Spring cleaning often means digging deep into the nooks and crannies of your home that you sometimes overlook. But what about the spaces and pieces you use everyday? Your bathroom is one area that has items you use in heavy rotation, like your towels, and if refreshing your home has you thinking it might be time to buy more towels or replace old ones, this under-$30 set from Amazon has shoppers impressed.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Furniture Sale at Macy's: Up to 50% off + Extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an extra 10% off indoor and outdoor furniture which are already marked up to half off. It includes sofas, patio furniture, recliners, rugs, beds, and dining sets. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $539.10 after coupon ($460 off).
SHOPPING
CBS News

Best furniture deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Furniture often goes on sale for Amazon Prime Day, which is likely happening in July 2022. But in the meantime,...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy