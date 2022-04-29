Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

Never forget where you came from. This weekend, Kentucky native Chris Stapleton had the honor of playing the first ever concert at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky – and it was for a good cause. A Concert for Kentucky was a benefit show with all proceeds going to Chris and Morgane’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, established to support local and national organizations that benefit his home state. The fund’s initial grant distributions focused on […] The post Chris Stapleton Paid For The Entire Senior Class From His High School To Attend His Concert In Kentucky first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO