Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On June 11, 1919, Sir Barton became the first Triple Crown winner with a win at the Belmont Stakes. The Triple Crown is a series of three thoroughbred horse races for 3-year-old horses, which take place in May and early June of each year, according to the Kentucky Derby’s official website. The Triple Crown of horse racing is considered one of the most difficult accomplishments in horse racing, and possibly all of sports championships. The grueling schedule requires a 3-year-old horse to win the Kentucky Derby, then two weeks later win the Preakness Stakes, and then three weeks later win the Belmont Stakes.
Comments / 0