ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas still at it at 86

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022. Suspect accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase denied home incarceration. A Louisville man facing charges after allegedly shooting at a police officer and...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Runners gear up for KDF miniMarathon and Marathon

WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022. Suspect accused of shooting at LMPD officer, starting chase denied home incarceration. A Louisville man facing charges after allegedly shooting at a police officer and beginning a police chase was denied home incarceration by a judge on Friday. Bullitt jailer sued by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet winners of 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon/Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be difficult to script better weather for the Derby Marathon and miniMarathon as thousands of runners took off from the starting line. Here are the first place winners in each of the two races' categories. miniMarathon. Male winner: Jarrett Mattingly, 24, of New Haven,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Kentucky Derby leads off Triple Crown without Bob Baffert

The Kentucky Derby leads off the first Triple Crown season in decades without the chance of Bob Baffert officially winning one or more of the three races. Baffert’s absence while suspended shadows over the race, particularly because two horses he trained for a significant period of time are among the top contenders. Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Jeffersontown, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Wave 3

KDF events draw thousands of participants, spectators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two popular Kentucky Derby Festival events took place Saturday morning. KDF’s Great Balloon Race kicked off this around 7 a.m. along with the minimarathon and marathon, sponsored by GE Appliance. “A great weekend for the city only leading up to the greatest weekend next weekend,”...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton Paid For The Entire Senior Class From His High School To Attend His Concert In Kentucky

Never forget where you came from. This weekend, Kentucky native Chris Stapleton had the honor of playing the first ever concert at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky – and it was for a good cause. A Concert for Kentucky was a benefit show with all proceeds going to Chris and Morgane’s Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, established to support local and national organizations that benefit his home state. The fund’s initial grant distributions focused on […] The post Chris Stapleton Paid For The Entire Senior Class From His High School To Attend His Concert In Kentucky first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D. Wayne Lukas
Person
Anthony Maddox
Vibe

Isley Brothers Join Janet Jackson And New Edition For Kentucky Derby Performances

Click here to read the full article. It was announced in late March that both Janet Jackson and New Edition would be headlining Derby Night, kicking off the events surrounding this year’s Kentucky Derby. Now, it’s been revealed that the Isley Brothers are joining the festivities. The dynamic duo consisting of Ronald and Ernie Isley will take centerstage during the Louisville Urban League Gala held on Wednesday, May 4. That Saturday, May 7, Janet and all six members of New Edition will headline Derby Night at Lynn Family Stadium, cementing the first time that a music event has been held at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!. Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.
DERBY, IN
KVIA

Jockeys with the most Kentucky Derby wins

Audacious hats, mint juleps, and … thoroughbreds. The anticipation of the revelry that makes up the Kentucky Derby has been going strong since its 1875 inception. Each year, it is the first event of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing series, which also includes Maryland’s Preakness Stakes and the New York’s Belmont Stakes.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Wave 3 News#The Kentucky Derby#Wave News#Lmpd#Bullitt#Kdf#Pegasus Parade
Wave 3

WAVE News - Friday evening, April 29, 2022

What sets two Republican frontrunners for Indiana’s 9th congressional district apart. The race to represent Indiana’s 9th district in congress is one of the hottest and most crowded this year. Updated: 57 minutes ago. See some of the most--and least--expensive rooms to rent in town. KDF Pegasus Pin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KDF Pegasus Pin Drawing: April 29, 2022

Watch WAVE 3 News at 7 and 7:30 p.m. each Friday up to the Kentucky Derby to see who wins the Pegasus Pin drawing live. Watch WAVE 3 News at 7 and 7:30 p.m. each Friday up to the Kentucky Derby to see who wins the Pegasus Pin drawing live.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Louisville commit leaving Male High School to play in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville basketball commit Kaleb Glenn announced on Friday he will play his final year of high school at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. La Lumiere School is a "co-educational boarding and day prep school," according to the school's website. The forward has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WLKY.com

From the WLKY Archives: Horse racing’s Triple Crown winners through the years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On June 11, 1919, Sir Barton became the first Triple Crown winner with a win at the Belmont Stakes. The Triple Crown is a series of three thoroughbred horse races for 3-year-old horses, which take place in May and early June of each year, according to the Kentucky Derby’s official website. The Triple Crown of horse racing is considered one of the most difficult accomplishments in horse racing, and possibly all of sports championships. The grueling schedule requires a 3-year-old horse to win the Kentucky Derby, then two weeks later win the Preakness Stakes, and then three weeks later win the Belmont Stakes.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy