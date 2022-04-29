ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Watch Jupiter And Venus Get 'Ultra-Close' As Planets Align Over Milwaukee

By Logan DeLoye
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EC8R_0fOZora800
Photo: Getty Images

Calling all early risers!

For the first time in years, the Milwaukee sky will be the perfect place to watch Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mars align on Saturday morning. Southeast Wisconsin residents can pull up a chair to watch the sunrise at 5:00 a.m, and also catch the planets aligning .

According to Patch.com , locals will be able to see this event just along the horizon and will not need a telescope. All you will need is the will to wake up before 5:00 a.m. Jupiter and Saturn will be the most visible because they are the brightest.

The last time humans were able to view this celestial event was in 2019. Though the planets look to be really close together from Earth, NASA said that they will actually be far apart in space :

"Venus’s orbit is closer to the Sun than the Earth’s, and Jupiter’s orbit is much farther away, so the proximity is an illusion, occurring only because Earth, Venus, and Jupiter happen to be approximately aligned. This celestial event will continue on the morning of May 1, but the positions of the planets, Jupiter and Venus, will be reversed."

Patch mentioned that there will also be a meteor shower that occurs around the same time. This specific meteor shower is known for producing a multitude of shooting stars and fireballs throughout the sky.

Comments / 1

Related
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, which was responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019. For years now the EHT project has been studying the heart of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, which is most likely home to a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronaut Chris Hadfield says that he has seen ‘countless things in the sky that he cannot explain’

Astronaut Chris Hadfield has said that he has seen “countless things in the sky” that he does not understand.The former astronaut, who served as the commander of the International Space Station and was a fighter pilot in the Canadian air force, made the comment ahead of a United States government report about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that will be released next month.However Mr Hadfield said that despite such mysteries, “to see something in the sky that you don’t understand and then to immediately conclude that it’s intelligent life from another solar system is the height of foolishness and lack...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Jupiter#Patch Com
AL.com

Fireball 10 times brighter than full moon seen over Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, NASA says

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported. It was first spotted 54 miles (87 kilometers) above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi, officials said.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Snaps Dramatic Aerial Views of Rover Landing Gear

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Landing on Mars is hard. The Perseverance rover came through the experience in style last year, but the equipment that helped deliver it safely to the surface of the red planet faced a rougher fate. New aerial views from NASA's Ingenuity helicopter show the rover's parachute and protective backshell as debris on Mars.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
LiveScience

Can anything travel faster than the speed of light?

In 1676, by studying the motion of Jupiter's moon Io, Danish astronomer Ole Rømer calculated that light travels at a finite speed. Two years later, building on data gathered by Rømer, Dutch mathematician and scientist Christiaan Huygens became the first person to attempt to determine the actual speed of light, according to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
ASTRONOMY
In Style

The First Eclipse of 2022 Could Blow Up Your Life — and Possibly for the Best

As the fixed earth sign, Taurus is known for its mindful, steady, pragmatic vibe, which can pretty much be felt throughout its season. From mid-April to mid-May, you could be inspired to soak up time with loved ones during springtime holidays, take your time curating the perfect warmer weather wardrobe, or researching travel plans for late spring and summer. But the Bull's moment is bound to be more intense than usual this year, thanks to the fact that it plays host to the first eclipse season of 2022, which kicks off with a solar eclipse and new moon in Taurus.
ASTRONOMY
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
Universe Today

Titan is an Alien World, but Surprisingly Familiar

Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, is a fascinating and mysterious world, a world literally shrouded in mystery due to thick clouds that cameras imaging in the visible spectrum cannot penetrate. This was made apparent when NASA’s Pioneer 11 became the first spacecraft to fly past Titan in 1979, and then NASA’s Voyager 1 and 2 in 1980 and 1981, respectively. All three spacecraft were equipped with cameras that were unable to penetrate Titan’s atmosphere of thick clouds, although atmospheric data from Voyager 1 suggested Titan might be the first body, aside from Earth, where liquid might exist on its surface.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s Mars helicopter spots ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Red Planet caused by space agency

An aerial survey of a section of Mars by Nasa’s Ingenuity helicopter has revealed “otherworldly” images of the cone-shaped backshell which protected the robotic explorer during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on 18 February 2021.Entry, descent, and landing on Mars is a challenge for any mission, with vehicles enduring extreme gravitational forces, high temperatures, and pressure changes as they enter Mars’ atmosphere at nearly 20,000 kph (12,500 mph). While Nasa’s Perseverance rover had the best-documented Mars landing in history, with cameras showing everything from parachute inflation to touchdown, and the rover also imaged debris from the parachute...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
2K+
Followers
453
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy