Watch Jupiter And Venus Get 'Ultra-Close' As Planets Align Over Milwaukee

Calling all early risers!

For the first time in years, the Milwaukee sky will be the perfect place to watch Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mars align on Saturday morning. Southeast Wisconsin residents can pull up a chair to watch the sunrise at 5:00 a.m, and also catch the planets aligning .

According to Patch.com , locals will be able to see this event just along the horizon and will not need a telescope. All you will need is the will to wake up before 5:00 a.m. Jupiter and Saturn will be the most visible because they are the brightest.

The last time humans were able to view this celestial event was in 2019. Though the planets look to be really close together from Earth, NASA said that they will actually be far apart in space :

"Venus’s orbit is closer to the Sun than the Earth’s, and Jupiter’s orbit is much farther away, so the proximity is an illusion, occurring only because Earth, Venus, and Jupiter happen to be approximately aligned. This celestial event will continue on the morning of May 1, but the positions of the planets, Jupiter and Venus, will be reversed."

Patch mentioned that there will also be a meteor shower that occurs around the same time. This specific meteor shower is known for producing a multitude of shooting stars and fireballs throughout the sky.